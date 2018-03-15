What building material is as timeless as the Great Pyramids of Egypt, yet still in demand for today’s trendiest indoor and outdoor living spaces?
The answer is stone, and the experienced and creative staff at Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply at 205 S. 35th St., Bettendorf, can meet commercial and residential needs for just about anything from monuments and facades to retaining walls and custom-engraved boulders that will stylishly display your name and house number on your property.
“How can you not love stone?” asks Forrest Frymoyer, owner and CEO of the business. Co-owners are Forrest’s wife, Renea, and daughter, Kristin. “Stone is more affordable than what people think, and it lasts a lifetime. Stone does not go out of style.”
The Frymoyer office and warehouses are a showcase of the many products the business can provide. Customers can see a variety of stone floors, wall treatments, fireplace hearths and surrounds, and window sills and arches. The business also sells landscaping and hardscaping materials such as decorative rock, outcroppings and mulch.
“We pretty much use our entire building as a showroom because it’s extremely clean and organized,” says Kristin Frymoyer, who serves as director of finance, new business development and marketing. That extends to the climate-controlled warehouse area, where huge slabs of stone from Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio wait to be made into custom products.
Of particular interest is stone that looks like petrified wood, and stone from Ohio with natural striations and patterns resembling storm clouds and tornadoes. Kristin Frymoyer said the company will continue to reach out to quarries in other states to procure stone that will give local homeowners distinctive options.
Though the ribbon-cutting for Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply was in July 2017, the Frymoyer family legacy of quality brick and masonry work goes back several generations, beginning with Forrest’s father, Charles, who founded Quad-City Brick & Tile in the early 1980s. The business later became Premier Brick & Stone. After that business closed, Forrest Frymoyer organized a new company, Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply LLC, and renovations began on the 35th Street property.
“We purchased new equipment, put in new LED lights and totally remodeled,” he said.
The firm’s staff of 10 includes experienced craftsmen from the prior businesses. Commercial work they have done that the public may be familiar with include the veterans memorial at Jumer’s Hotel & Casino in Rock Island and a part of the entry sign for the city of Walcott.
“We’re a family-owned business,” Forrest notes. “You’re going to find somebody very knowledgeable here in what they’re doing. We have over 100 years of combined experience on staff, from many aspects of the construction industry. They all take pride in their work, and you’re going to have a very positive experience when you come down here.”
Kristin notes that the quality of the company’s work, its creativity and its vision is right in line with that of the City of Bettendorf’s slogan as “a premier city.”
As an example, she envisions the elegance and durability of stone markers along the Mississippi River bike trail.
Forrest Frymoyer, noting the easy accessibility of the business’s location, invites customers to stop by, especially if they’re looking at projects they want done this summer.
“When you come in, you’re going to get quick service and a quick response,” he said. “You don’t have to fight the traffic, and our employees are willing to help.
“Our showroom is a book that clients can see.”