Slow down a little along State Street as you enter downtown Bettendorf. Stop at the shop with the familiar black awning and be treated to scenes of comfort, color, texture and beautiful living.
State Street Interiors, 905 State St., has been known throughout the community for many years for its professional design services. But what many people don’t realize is that the store also offers the latest in furniture, décor pieces, rugs, artwork, and much more that can be purchased right off the showroom floor.
Michelle Blunk, who bought the business in February 2017, said the State Street designers work diligently to present an eclectic and unique mix of furnishings to appeal to people at any stage of their life, from the just-getting-started millennials to the newly retired couple wanting to refresh and renew the look in their home.
Twice-a-year trips by Blunk to the legendary High Point Market in North Carolina, the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world, ensure that local shoppers have access to the latest trends that are available to residents in urban markets like Chicago and Minneapolis.
Blunk, who holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in interior design from Iowa State University, brings years of experience to the services offered by State Street Interiors, as well as to the other businesses she owns – Conceptual Designs Inc., Interiors By The Sewing Room, both in Bettendorf, and Once Again Furniture & Accessories in East Moline.
“We pride ourselves on having talented people who can guide and direct their clients,” she said. “Our design team is trained, qualified and experienced. We sell our design service as an expertise.”
A staff of six designers provides personal service to customers, something that is lost when people rely on just the internet for advice and purchases.
Blunk said there is always a qualified designer on the floor during State Street’s business hours.
“It’s more of a personal buying experience,” she said. “It’s a conversation with our potential clients … tell us about why you came in and what are your goals. It’s getting to know you. It’s more about what you want to do in this room and how you want to feel when you’re in the space.”
State Street Interiors also offers upholstery services and custom window and bedding treatments, all services done in-house.
“It’s nice to know that the person who is doing your handiwork is right here,” she said. “We have all the people you need to do all of your projects.”
“It’s All About Design” is a free monthly e-newsletter with advice, reports on trends, and news about the three Bettendorf businesses owned by Blunk, including special sales offers. Signing up for it is easy on the State Street Interiors website, www.statestreetinteriors.com.
Blunk has been a driving force behind a group of women seeking to promote female-led business enterprises in Bettendorf. She is excited about the changes coming to downtown, and the opportunity for change that the new Interstate 74 Bridge is bringing.
She invites the public to stop in and discover what State Street Interiors has to offer.
“You’re going to find a piece you love, and create a beautiful room around it,” she said.