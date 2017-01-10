Each quarter, the Bettendorf Community School District recognizes employees who work above and beyond their jobs.
Honored in the second quarter were:
Zavier Clark: A computer technician at Bettendorf Middle School, and Mark Twain and Neil Armstrong elementary schools, district officials said Clark has an "infectious positive attitude and great work ethic. He is always upbeat and makes sure to always say something happy, encouraging, or funny. Zavier goes above and beyond when dealing with requests. He also goes out of his way to check-in and makes sure everything is working well."
Colleen Schwarz: An administrative assistant at the District Administration Center, Schwarz demonstrates an "incredible sense of warmth and compassion," according to district officials. "She is always pleasant and helpful and has a smile for everyone. She is always willing to help out and go the extra mile. Her extremely positive nature makes her someone people love being around. The district is lucky to have her on staff."