The public is invited to the following retirement open houses for Bettendorf Community School District employees.
May 17, 4-5:30 p.m.: Administration Center Administrative Assistants Nancy Herrin and Kathy Lowry, at Bettendorf High School Library.
Nancy Herrin has worked as the Superintendent’s administrative assistant for 19 years. Kathy Lowry is retiring from the district after 22 years. Lowry is currently the Assistant Superintendent’s office administrative assistant. She has also served the district as Bettendorf High School library clerk, Neil Armstrong Elementary secretary, outdoor education program secretary, Herbert Hoover library secretary, Bettendorf High School computer technician, elementary school computer technician and human resources secretary.
June 3, 3 p.m.: John Walston at 11th Street Precinct, 2108 E. 11th St., Davenport.
Walston has been a fifth grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School in Bettendorf for 32 years. He will be retiring at the end of the school year.