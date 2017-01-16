The January Bettendorf Connect event will be held at Comfort Concepts, 1741 State St., Bettendorf, from 5-7 p.m., Jan. 19.
The event is sponsored by the Bettendorf Business Network.
The gathering will have a Jimmy Buffett theme, and will feature margaritas and a tasting from the Mississippi River Distilling Company.
Comfort Concepts is a home organization company that also installs central vacuuming systems.
For more information, email office@bettbiz.net.