Bettendorf and some of its downtown businesses support the formation of a downtown association, but as the idea comes closer to fruition, some of the details still need to be ironed out.
Before the formation of the association, which was one top Bettendorf's top goals for 2016, it must be determined whether creating a self-supported municipal improvement district (SSMID) is necessary.
SSMIDs, which began in Iowa in 1977, are zones within commercial and industrial areas in which property owners agree to pay a fee on top of property taxes for projects and services aimed at keeping the district economically competitive.
To help make this decision, the City of Bettendorf has authorized the Bettendorf Development Corp. to take the lead role and hire personnel to determine the best course of action.
The city had already budgeted $30,000 this year toward supporting the creation of the association and those funds will be used toward making a hire.
Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter said a discussion with business owners in December yielded the need to hire personnel because that way the businesses would know someone was working on their behalf and with their interests and concerns in mind.
Reiter said the businesses would like this representative, who would operate independently of the city, to go through vetting an SSMID for a period of a year or so.
During that period, if there is strong consideration for a district, businesses will help determine how the zone is bounded.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority's recommended timeline for the creation of a SSMID is between one and two years.
Reiter said the time to go through the process would help downtown businesses build some cohesion and determine a direction they would like an association to move in.
With that said, Reiter said it would likely take a year for the association to get off the ground.
"The big goal right now is we want this to be for downtown by downtown if you will," Reiter said. "There's a lot of charge downtown (from businesses) to better the whole platform and environment."