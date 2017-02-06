Bettendorf High School will host its annual Dance Marathon on Thursday, March 2 in the school gym. Bettendorf Middle School students will dance from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and the high school students will dance from 8-11 p.m. There is no school on Friday, March 3. Students are asked to enter through the main entrance on 18th Street. Tickets cost $10, and are free with the purchase of a T-shirt, available through the BMS Guidance Office or BHS Activities Office. The dance will benefit Children's Miracle Network, via the district's partner, St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon.

