Bettendorf High School will host its annual Dance Marathon on Thursday, March 2 in the school gym. Bettendorf Middle School students will dance from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and the high school students will dance from 8-11 p.m. There is no school on Friday, March 3. Students are asked to enter through the main entrance on 18th Street. Tickets cost $10, and are free with the purchase of a T-shirt, available through the BMS Guidance Office or BHS Activities Office. The dance will benefit Children's Miracle Network, via the district's partner, St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon.
Bettendorf High School Dance Marathon
Tags
Liz Boardman
Get email notifications on Liz Boardman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Liz Boardman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today