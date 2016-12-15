Aug. 27, 2007.
The date he swore to defend his country easily slips off the tongue of Staff Sgt. Joshua Wise, a 2003 graduate of Bettendorf High School.
“We usually remember the day we take the oath,” Wise said.
Wise was driven by his desire to serve his country, which his mother Denise said runs in the family.
"I myself am an Army brat, my dad is a retired lieutenant colonel and I worked at the Arsenal for 26 years, so I wasn't hesitant at all," Denise said.
Wise can now remember another date — Nov. 18, 2016.
It's the day he was awarded the Purple Heart at Fort Riley in Kansas.
But other things have become more difficult and some he’d rather forget.
The medal is awarded to soldiers injured or killed in combat; the circumstances behind it continue to give Wise nightmares.
The attack on FOB Chapman
Serving his second deployment to Afghanistan and fourth overall, Wise is a flight section sergeant at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Chapman, manning crews of five at a time and 15-25 soldiers in total.
On an early August morning, Wise had a day off and decided to work on his helicopters as his soldiers rested from a MedEvac mission in the Khost Province the night before.
Something wasn’t right.
“We noticed there were little kids looking over the FOB wall and usually when you greet kids in Afghanistan, they'll say ‘Hi’ or wave back,” Wise said. “These ones didn’t and that’s when we knew something might be wrong.”
Wise went to retrieve some tools from another helicopter and as he rounded the barrier of the “T-wall,” which he said was a parking space for aircraft, he heard what sounded like a bird taking off.
This wasn’t any ordinary sound.
“You know what it is,” Wise said. “The rotary inside a rocket moving toward you.”
As Wise turned to run, the rocket exploded about 10 feet behind and slightly to the left of him, sending him flying 35 feet toward the back end of one of the helicopters.
The sheer impact and parts of the aircraft frame striking him in the rib caused Wise to black out temporarily.
“When I came to, and this was my fourth deployment, there is never just one rocket, especially in Afghanistan,” Wise said.
Regaining consciousness, Wise was able to crawl on his hands and knees to a nearby gator to radio for help as the attack continued.
The aftermath
As medics pulled him onto their truck, Wise didn't realize the full scope of his injuries.
He could not see out of his right eye. Only a big black spot appeared; even worse, he had suffered a traumatic brain injury.
In intensive care at Bagram Air Base for more than a week, doctors considered performing a craniotomy given the level of brain swelling.
Wise would recover to an extent, but he's facing long-term injuries as a result.
Beyond the traumatic brain injury and vision problems, he lost some hearing and has trouble sleeping because of the nightmares.
“The PTSD is pretty bad, just reliving everything that happened,” Wise said.
The other unfortunate reality is that his service might be over.
“I could go through more surgeries, but the stuff is hindering me from doing flight duties,” Wise said.
Wise said he could be medically retired, but he's still waiting to find out what his next course of action might be.
Perspective
While Wise was recovering in Bagram, he did receive good news from Fort Riley.
His wife, Ashley, had given birth to the couple's second child, Kohen Lucas, on Sept. 11.
The Wises' eldest child, Dawson, is 20 months old.
Reunited with his family at Fort Riley, Wise knows he's lucky to be there after the Aircraft Shootdown Assessment Team investigated the explosion and interviewed him.
“He said that I was the first person they had been able to talk to from an explosion that close that wasn't killed or mortally wounded,” Wise said.
That hasn't been lost on his family, either.
"I think it's really important that our country recognizes when our soldiers are wounded in action," Denise said. "But it's not an award you want your child to get, because he had to get hurt to get it. He loves what he does in the military and the people that he does it with, and his dad and I are really proud of him."
Wise received the Purple Heart at Fort Riley on Nov. 18 in front of a crowd of hundreds.
That, in itself, is hard for him to comprehend.
While he still has an uphill battle to recovery, Wise is thankful to be back in the loving embrace of his family.
“I'm still confused about how I survived because I shouldn't have,” Wise said. “To say I'm lucky is truly an understatement.”