The third annual Bettendorf in Bloom is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Volunteers will plant flowers and clean-up the downtown riverfront area and city parks.
Volunteers will be provided gloves and safety vests donated by the Waste Commission of Scott County. Snacks and refreshments will be available throughout the event. All ages may attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is required. To register, visit discoverbettendorf.org and click Discover More. Volunteers can also order free t-shirts and pick the location where they would like to work.
For more information, contact Denice Enfield at 563-344-4526 or denfield@bettendorf.org.