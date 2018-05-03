Librarians have long known that comic books have the power to entrance every level of reader. Magic happens when we see our favorite superheroes and characters in full color with just enough text to let the reader imagine the rest of the story.
Free Comic Book Day is an annual event, the first Saturday in May, where major comic book publishing houses offer free comic books for the taking. The celebration has gone on for more than decade and now residents will be able to get free comics at two great stops on Saturday, May 5.
Bettendorf’s comic shop, In This Issue, has partnered with the Bettendorf Public Library to celebrate the day. Free comic books will be available at both sites.
While library visitors are welcome to pick up a free comic, we also invite them to celebrate the joy of comic books, by enjoying events for the whole family, supported by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Starting at 10 a.m. all ages are welcome to view a movie featuring a family of superheroes trying to stay incognito in modern society. We will even provide free popcorn.
At noon, St. Ambrose Assistant Professor Brittany Tullis will discuss the evolution of comic books. From the Golden Age of comics in the 1930s and 1940s, to the underground comix of the 1960s and 1970s, to the contemporary comics of today, we will learn about how they have shaped our culture.
Rounding out the day are events that focus on the cosplay hobby associated with comic books. Cosplay is when you make a costume of your favorite character and act like that character at comic conventions or other events.
At 1:30 p.m., staff members will discuss 3D printing props; specifically how to turn a roughly printed object into a cool prop ready for your next Free Comic Book Day. This will be a great chance to learn how to make the most of the 3D printing service the Library offers.
The last event of the day will start at 3 p.m. with Cosplay 101. Local cosplay experts will discuss how they celebrate various fandoms, from manga and comics to TV and movies, through the art of cosplay. Cosplayers Kory and Isaiah will discuss the skills and materials needed for successful cosplay, as well as what you do once you are ready to wear the costume.
We cannot wait for the festivities to begin and are thankful for In this Issue’s and the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library support. Whether you are a fan of Marvel, Power Rangers or just want to see what the buzz is about, we hope you visit us to pick up a free comic book and stay to take part in fun.