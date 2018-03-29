In 1925, Helen Keller urged the fledgling International Lions Club to become the “knights of the blind” and advocate for those with various eye problems.
The club accepted the challenge and has not slowed down yet. The Lions, established in 1917, has more than 1 million members globally, including numerous clubs in the Quad-City region. That includes the Bettendorf Lions Club, with about 40 members, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
“A lot of people say they know the Lions Club collects eye glasses but we do so much more than that,” said Connie Jacob, chair of the children's eye screening program the Bettendorf club manages.
Through the club's efforts, pre-kindergarten children receive free eye screenings to determine if they have any eye issues. It is a requirement in Iowa before children enter kindergarten.
Pat Larson, past president of the club, was in charge of the screenings for years.
“It is a national program called KidSight,” she said. “We use a special camera to photograph the children's eyes that are then referred to doctors to determine if they have any problems. We do that for pre-schoolers from May to September and it is free. And you do not have to be from this town. Anybody can come and get screened.”
She said membersare trained to use the special digital cameras. Since 2000, Bettendorf Lions have screened more than 18,000 children, and more than a half million screenings have been done in Iowa.
Jacob said a teacher often will stay in the room with the small child because the room must be darkened for the eye to dilate.
“Sometimes they sit on the teacher's lap if they get scared," she said. "Some are afraid of the dark, but mostly, they are pretty brave."
Her husband, Bob Jacob, has done screenings for more than a decade.
“If you find a little one has something wrong with their eyes, it can be corrected early,” he said. “Some times glasses can correct it but sometimes they may need surgery.”
“The parents are very appreciative if they can find out now there is a problem and be able to correct it; it gives them a better chance,” Connie Jacob said. “We have had people join the club after their grandkids or kids got screened and were able to find a problem early.”
Through February, the club had done 697 screenings for the school year, with 37 referrals to doctors.
But screenings are not all the club does. Bob Jacob said they also raise funds for junior diabetes camps and provide scholarships, along with collecting old glasses to provide frames for people who may not be able to afford them.
Larson said club members also help transport corneas for transplant, when needed. Bob Jacob does that as well.
If a person is waiting to have a cornea transplant, when one becomes available, members do “a sort of pony express,” driving the corneas to an arranged location, where a member of another Lions Club will meet them and continue the journey, ultimately to the hospital where the surgery will take place.
Iowa Highway Patrol handled that for many years, Larson said, but today, Lions Club members volunteer to do it.
“The Lions Clubs also donate the money for the special solution used to house the corneas,” he said.