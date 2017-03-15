PollUp Solutions Inc., co-founded by Bettendorf native Neil Saigal, has launched Human Resources polling software. The product software allows businesses and organizations to release daily polls to employees through a mobile app. The poll responses are collected and formatted into detailed analytics.
The product was launched March 6 and features a single question polling technique designed to engage daily with employees, and assess factors that contribute to organizational training, retention and culture.
The customized software features multiple templates, anonymous responses and 24-7 customer support.
Kenyon Brown, CEO and co-founder of PollUp, says industry studies report only 32.5 percent of employees are engaged at work and their product hopes to change that by encouraging businesses to ask employees “one really good question a day.”
For more information on the product launch or PollUp Solutions Inc., visit pollup.net or call 773-312-4451.