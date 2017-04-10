The latest screenplay from Iowa filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, "A Quiet Place," has landed at Paramount Pictures, attracting Hollywood stars, Emily Blunt ("The Girl on the Train") and John Krasinski ("The Office") and producer Michael Bay ("Transformers"). Krasinski also is set to direct the film, which will go into production this fall. Plot details are currently under wraps.
Originally from Bettendorf, Iowa, Beck and Woods have been writing, directing, and producing together since they met in sixth grade. In 2015, their film "Nightlight" was released by Lionsgate Entertainment and produced by Oscar-nominee Michael London ("Sideways").
“A Quiet Place” was purchased preemptively by Paramount prior to Blunt and Krasinski's involvement. The script quickly gained momentum, which prompted the studio to offer Beck and Woods a blind writing and directing deal for a second feature film. The duo will also serve as executive producers on "A Quiet Place," alongside Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes banner.