Three Bettendorf natives will start on the Central College track and field team.
Anna Shaw of Bettendorf, will start as a sprinter on the women's track team. Shaw is a junior at Central, where she has earned two varsity letters. She is also a graduate of Morning Start Academy, Bettendorf.
Bettendorf High School graduate, Parker Hill and Pleasant Valley High School graduate, Ben Stelk, will start as distance runners for the men's track team. Hill is a sophomore with one varsity letter. He was on the 2016 and 2017 4x800 relay teams that placed seventh both years at the Iowa Conference indoor meets. Stelk is a junior and also has one varsity letter.
Central kicked off its outdoor season March 31-April 1 at the Central Invitational in Pella. The Iowa Conference Outdoor Championships are slated for May 11-13 in Storm Lake, Iowa.