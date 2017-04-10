The Bettendorf Optimist Club and Iowa District were recognized as "distinguished" for membership growth and service to youth at a recent awards banquet.
The honor came during the Iowa District of Optimist International's annual President's Visit and Awards Banquet March 11 in the Amana Colonies.
Awards included:
- Dave Phillips, 2015-2016 district governor and member of the Bettendorf Club, received a citation and ring.
- Citations and wristwatches were presented to club President Ryan Vanlanduyt, Secretary Lyra Vanlanduyt and Treasurer Mike Schneck.
Optimist International is a youth-serving organization with clubs throughout the world. Its mission statement is "By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves."