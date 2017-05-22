Music returns to the Bill Bowe Memorial Bandshell at Veterans Memorial Park starting June 3, as the Bettendorf Park Band’s 2016 summer season begins.
In order to provide free weekly entertainment during the band's summer season, guest bands have been invited to perform on Fridays when the Bettendorf Park Band is not. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. In case of rain all concerts will move indoors at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.
A fundraising ice cream social coincides with the concerts.
The Bettendorf Park Band, directed by Brian Hughes and associate, Sean Talbot, is in its 48th season performing concert band music free to the community. Sponsored by the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department, the band also receives funding as a nonprofit organization from the Bettendorf Park Band Foundation, Birdies for Charity and other named and anonymous donors.
The schedule is:
Friday, June 3, Bettendorf Park Band
Ice cream social: Christ’s Family Church
Friday, June 10, CASI New Horizons Band
Ice cream social: CASI
Friday, June 17, Bettendorf Park Band
Ice cream social: First Christian Church of Davenport
Friday, June 24, Impulse Brass Quintet
Ice cream social: Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Friday, July 1, Big River Brass Band
Ice cream social: Big River Brass Band
Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. Jim and Carol Bowe and 7:30 p.m., Bettendorf Park Band (part of Bettendorf’s Fourth of July Celebration). Rain date, concert only, is July 9
Ice cream social: Riverside Foursquare Church
Friday, July 8, Timber City Band
Ice cream social: Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation
Friday, July 15, Bettendorf Park Band
Ice cream social: sponsor needed
Friday, July 22, Tri State Wind Symphony
Ice cream social: Redeemer Lutheran Church
Friday, July 29, Bettendorf Park Band (Favorite’s Concert)
Ice cream social: JFK Catholic School Band Boosters