Music returns to the Bill Bowe Memorial Bandshell at Veterans Memorial Park starting June 3, as the Bettendorf Park Band’s 2016 summer season begins.

In order to provide free weekly entertainment during the band's summer season, guest bands have been invited to perform on Fridays when the Bettendorf Park Band is not. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. In case of rain all concerts will move indoors at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.

A fundraising ice cream social coincides with the concerts.

The Bettendorf Park Band, directed by Brian Hughes and associate, Sean Talbot, is in its 48th season performing concert band music free to the community. Sponsored by the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department, the band also receives funding as a nonprofit organization from the Bettendorf Park Band Foundation, Birdies for Charity and other named and anonymous donors.

The schedule is:

Friday, June 3, Bettendorf Park Band

Ice cream social: Christ’s Family Church

Friday, June 10, CASI New Horizons Band

Ice cream social: CASI

Friday, June 17, Bettendorf Park Band

Ice cream social: First Christian Church of Davenport

Friday, June 24, Impulse Brass Quintet

Ice cream social: Bettendorf Presbyterian Church

Friday, July 1, Big River Brass Band

Ice cream social: Big River Brass Band

Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. Jim and Carol Bowe and 7:30 p.m., Bettendorf Park Band (part of Bettendorf’s Fourth of July Celebration). Rain date, concert only, is July 9

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Ice cream social: Riverside Foursquare Church

Friday, July 8, Timber City Band

Ice cream social: Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation

Friday, July 15, Bettendorf Park Band

Ice cream social: sponsor needed

Friday, July 22, Tri State Wind Symphony

Ice cream social: Redeemer Lutheran Church

Friday, July 29, Bettendorf Park Band (Favorite’s Concert)

Ice cream social: JFK Catholic School Band Boosters

1
0
0
0
0

Tags