Bettendorf Park Band is celebrating its legacy of bringing music to the Quad-Cities by helping to insure that music will continue for many years to come.
In celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary season this fall, the band, in conjunction with Davenport’s River Music Experience, has begun collecting instruments for its used instrument giveaway to needy local students and those interested in gaining the gift of performing music in their lives.
“It started with us teaming up with RME for a program they have called Build a Band,” said Pat Wohlford, publicity director of Bettendorf Park Band. “It was all in honor of the 50th season. We brainstormed a number of ideas of what to do for that, how we could celebrate our anniversary and help the community, to say thank you and give back to the Quad-Cities. So, it’s been our goal to get 50 instruments donated so we could give them away as part of the season.”
So far, the band has collected about half of that, as they near the end of their 49th year, Wohlford said, so they’re still looking for donations.
“We’re looking for any good, used instruments, clarinets, percussion, saxophones, anything at all that people are no longer using that are still in decent condition,” Wohlford said. “We’re donating them to different students and people interested that can’t afford them, and programs that need them. There have been a lot of cuts to music programs in schools and this is a way of helping out those children who are in need and who have the desire to play musical instruments but maybe don’t have the means otherwise to do so.”
Danelle Kvapil, one of only two members of the park band to have been with the group for the vast majority of its years (she’s been with for 48 years, Steve Sinner is the only one with seniority over her at 49), has been one of the driving forces behind the drive.
“I love it, I love the history of being able to celebrate 50 years with the group and I love the idea of us doing this to help the community and keep things going for another 50 years!” Kvapil said. “I’ve watched this grow and watched the audiences grow and embrace us, and the community embrace us, and it’s great to be a part of that.
“Music is such a huge part of all of our lives, and there has been so much research showing that music education is so beneficial to kids,” Kvapil said. “Every child deserves the find out if music is for them and what instrument speaks to them. It’s enormously rewarding to be a part of this and to think that this is helping the next generation of musicians in the Quad-Cities.”
Have an instrument you’d like to donate? There are a variety of ways in which you can do so. You can take it to the River Music Experience, the Bettendorf Community Center or any of the park band’s concerts, the next being July 28.
For more information, see the group’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BettendorfParkBand/ or its city page at http://www.bettendorf.org/department/division.php?structureid=155.