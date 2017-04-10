The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department seeks volunteer park ambassadors to patrol city parks and offer assistance to park visitors.
The 2017 season will run Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day. An orientation meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 for new ambassadors and 7-8 p.m. for returning ambassadors. Meetings will be held at Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St. Schedules will be available at the meeting.
Duties include giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism, encouraging users to follow park rules and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. They also act as goodwill ambassadors for the city.
Park ambassadors must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, be in good health and must submit to a criminal background check. Ambassadors do not need to be residents of Bettendorf.
Volunteers may pair up with a spouse, friend or ask to be paired with another person.
Applications are available at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.
Contact Ron Maday at 563-344-7170 or at rmaday@bettendorf.org with any questions.