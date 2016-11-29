Bettendorf Police and CASI are working to bring Christmas cheer to home-bound seniors. An Angel Tree will be located inside the Bettendorf Police Department with ornaments listing a senior’s first name and a need they have this holiday season. Those wishing to help a senior in need may stop by the Police Department lobby and pick an ornament off the Angel Tree, purchase the item needed, then return it to the Police Department along with the ornament by Friday, Dec. 9. Gifts do not need to be wrapped. Officers will deliver the presents before Christmas.
For more information, call 563-344-4027.