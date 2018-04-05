The Bettendorf Public Library and Information Center joins the American Library Association and libraries across the country to celebrate the 60th observance of National Library Week, April 8-14.
This is an annual celebration that recognizes the many ways that libraries lead their communities with expertise to provide services, programs and materials making “Libraries Lead," this year’s theme, the perfect complement to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support.
As part of our celebration, we are asking the community to participate in the fun. Play along with bingo and get to know your library, have your overdue fines forgiven, try your luck in a raffle, collect cool swag, have fun with staff and celebrate all things library! We will give out special bags, amnesty cards and other cool stuff. Using our bookface display, you can take a selfie and post it to the library Facebook or Instagram page and give a shout out telling people why you love your library.
Last but not least, we’re asking you to lead us to a new library card design! Beginning April 8, the Bettendorf Public Library will accept submissions of original artwork that celebrates libraries and literacy. The winning designs will be featured on limited edition Bettendorf Public Library cards. The library will select finalists in youth, teen/tween, and adult age categories from the eligible submissions. Winning entries in each category will be selected by a public vote during the 2018 Summer Reading Program, and will be available for issue during Library Card Sign-up Month in September. Complete contest rules and design templates will be available online and in-person at the library in April.
As library staff, we feel it a privilege to serve the community and it’s important to us to provide you with excellent customer service. Stop in during National Library Week and fill out a comment card. Give us suggestions, compliments (always appreciated) and let us know how we’re doing. We’ll see you then!