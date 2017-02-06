Augustana College Professor Cyrus Zargar will lead a discussion on “The Essential Rumi,” a collection of ecstatic poetry by 13th century Sufi mystic Jelalludin Rumi.
The talk will be be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 15.
Black Hawk College Professor Emeritus Arthur Pitz will lead a discussion of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize winner for nonfiction “Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS,” by Joby Warrick, at 7 p.m.
Both talks will be held at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. The books are available for loan on a first-come, first-served basis at the Information Desk.