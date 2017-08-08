A new splash pad in Bettendorf will entertain the users of Lincoln Park yet this year, according to actions taken Tuesday by the Bettendorf Park Board.
The board voted unanimously awarded a $98,800 contract to Hometown Plumbing, Davenport for equipment from Vortex Aquatic Play Solutions and a fun splash pad for the park.
Lincoln Park is located at 27th Street and Central Avenue in Bettendorf, in the center of a residential area.
The parks department bought a system with whirligigs and spray guns. It has the ability to be sequenced for added fun, Parks Director Steve Grimes said.
The equipment will arrive in 6-8 weeks, and could be installed in mid-October. It possibly might be used before it has to be winterized, Grimes said.
In other business at Tuesday's special park board meeting, board members learned the next step toward developing the second phase of Forest Grove Park is a "28E," or governmental cooperative agreement with the Pleasant Valley Community School District. The term 28E refers to the state law that spells out how the governmental entities are allowed to cooperate.
Mike Bell, with the design firm RDG Planning & Design, said Forest Grove Park is just one mile from the new BettPlex complex at the junction of Middle Road and Interstate 80, and adjacent to the site of the proposed Pleasant Valley school, Forest Grove Elementary School.
The park is a 100-plus acre site, and currently has a shelter, basketball courts and a play area. The second phase is a natural area including a "Great Lawn," greenspace, Bell said.
Bettendorf received a state grant in 2015, but is seeking another one for the next step in the development. It would cover city and PV school district parking, and other projects in the neighborhood.
Grimes said the city should find out if it was awarded the grant in mid-September. Both he and Bell noted the tight timeline of projects in the next two to three years to include site work, water service, electricity, softball and soccer fields and landscaping.
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn and City Attorney Chris Curran said they don't anticipate any issues in developing the 28E agreement.