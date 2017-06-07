Bettendorf Rotary will host the 11th annual Lobsterfest from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road.
Presenting sponsors are Abbey Carpet Gallery and Triumph Community Bank. Tickets are $75 each, or $520 for a table of eight by calling 563-445‐4264 or visiting bettendorfrotary.com/tickets. The event is open to the public.
Chef James Preszler will plan the preparation of a Maine lobster dinner for more than 300 people. Proceeds from the event provide thousands of dollars in direct grants and scholarships, according to Joanna Schuler, Bettendorf Rotary president.
Last year’s Lobsterfest raised more than $52,000 with $28,000 in grants awarded to 12 nonprofit organizations serving the Quad-Cities and scholarships to students from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley High Schools, Rivermont Collegiate and Scott Community College.