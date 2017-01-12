Parents of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, and who reside in the Bettendorf Community School District, are invited to attend a Kindergarten Round-Up March 2.
Kindergarten Round-Up is a 60-90 minute program held at the neighborhood elementary schools that gives parents and students a chance to meet the teachers/principal and tour the building.
Attendees receive a brief overview of the kindergarten program and its academic/social expectations, and parents can preregister students in the schooll.
To register a child, bring the child’s proof of birth and appropriate proof of residency, verification of up-to-date immunizations including boosters, and evidence of a dental screening.
Proof of residency may be a signed lease agreement, an approved offer to purchase or build a home, a utility bill with the parent’s name and residence address, or a letter from a utility company stating that the parent has established service at the resident address. Parents residing with relatives are required to fill-out a Notarized Statement of Residency form.
To determine neighborhood school, parents should visit http://bit.ly/BettAddressSearch. Registration information and forms are available at http://bit.ly/BettKindergartenRoundUp.
The sessions will be held at the following times:
Herbert Hoover Elementary - 8:45 a.m. A-K; 10 a.m. L-Z
3223 S. Hampton Dr. – (563) 332-8636 - Jeff Johannsen, principal
Grant Wood Elementary – 8:45 a.m.
1423 Hillside Dr. – (563) 359-8277 – John Cain, principal
Mark Twain Elementary - 8:45 a.m.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
1620 Lincoln Rd. – (563) 359-8263 - Caroline Olson, principal
Neil Armstrong Elementary - 9 a.m.
3311 Central Ave. – (563) 359-8275 – David Hlas, principal
Paul Norton Elementary - 8:45 a.m. A-K; 10 a.m. L-Z
4485 Greenbrier Dr. – (563) 332-8936 – Julie Trepa, principal
Thomas Jefferson Elementary – 10 a.m.
610 Holmes – (563) 359-8261 – Lana LaSalle, principal