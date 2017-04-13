Mitch Nikulski of Troop 24 in Bettendorf has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Nikulski has earned 50 merit badges during his eight-year Scouting career. He has held such leadership positions as troop guide, den chief, senior patrol leader, patrol leader, instructor and scribe.
Nikulski’s accomplishment in serving his community was to develop a mural on a staircase wall at Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf. He led a team in drawing and painting the mural replicated from a drawing selected in the school’s art contest.
Nikulski is the son of Brian and Gail Nikulski of Davenport and is a freshman at Bettendorf High School where he lettered in golf.