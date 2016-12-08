The City of Bettendorf will host a Winter Carnival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Depending on snow and weather, outdoor activities will include:
• Faye’s Field (2850 18th St.) — ice painting, sled pull, snow games, and snow forts
• Palmer Hills Golf Course (2999 Middle Road) — cross country skiing and sledding
• Veterans Memorial Park (1645 23rd St.) — sledding
• Frozen Landing (23rd Street and Middle Road) — ice skating
• Crow Creek Park (4800 Devils Glen Road) — winter trail walks and cross country skiing
Indoor activities will include:
• Library — winter garden preparation, demonstrations in how to make rock candy and how to survive in cold weather, build a bird feeder, draw winter scenes, create balloon creations, juggle, learn simple magic tricks and ice fishing. Keith Bonnstetter also will demonstrate how to make snowflake art.
• Family Museum ($4 admission all day for exhibit gallery) — science demonstration with dry ice (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.), build a milk jug igloo and free cocoa
• Life Fitness Center — Winter games such as pom-pom hockey/soccer, winter target golf, snowball launch, snowman bowling, ice skating with paper plates, and indoor polar plunge (bring a swimsuit)
Shuttles will make stops at all locations from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
For more information, call 563-344-4106.