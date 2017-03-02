After a lengthy discussion and two votes on Feb. 21, the Bettendorf School Board passed a calendar for the 2017-2018 academic year that includes a week-long fall break.
A staff recommendation was on the Bettendorf School Board agenda for its Feb. 6 regular meeting, but after debate, the board did not vote on the calendar that night as planned.
Tuesday night, the first vote on the calendar deadlocked on a 3 to 3 tie vote. Board member Scott Tinsman was absent.
Board member Pepper Trahan voted against the calendar with the weeklong fall break because of concerns students in Advanced Placement would start behind schedule and would have to play catch-up to perform well on the May AP tests.
Board members Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich also voted against that calendar. Castro proposed having two calendars — one for the elementary and middle schools that kept the weeklong fall break, and one for the high school that omitted the fall break. His proposal was not taken up.
Board president Gordon Staley said the change was not his first choice but he voted for it “in support of the calendar committee and its recommendation.” Board members Betsy Justis and Stacey Struck also voted to approve the calendar with the week-long break.
Lisa Reid, principal of Bettendorf Middle School, told the board that the week-long break that will run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 will give students a chance to regroup and refresh, and that their grades will improve.
“When discipline problems decline there’s better learning for all students,” Reid said. “That’s the right thing for the kids.”
Rod Moeller, a physical education teacher at Bettendorf Middle School, said that two calendars would not work, as he would have a week off and maybe want to take his family on a vacation. But his high school daughter would not be able to go.
“The district does not revolve just around the high school,” he said.
Still, Trahan and others had problems with the calendar and the timing of the week-long fall break and kept referring to comments that had been made in earlier meetings by Bettendorf High School interim Principal Joy Kelly, who was concerned about AP study time.
Kelly was not at the meeting, but when someone in the audience was able to contact her, Kelly made it clear that she could work around any schedule the board approved.
In a re-vote, Trahan changed her vote to yes, while Castro and Pyevich each again voted no.
Staley, as well as board members Justis and Struck again voted to approve the calendar.
Under the approved calendar school for the 2017-18 academic year will begin Aug. 23 and end June 7.
In other board news, Rodger Wilming, the president of the Bettendorf Education Association, thanked the board for passing a new three-year contract.
Given what he described as "the chaos in Des Moines," referring to the collective bargaining overhaul bill signed into law last week, Wilming said the new contract puts the teachers and the district in a good position.
"Some districts did not come to an agreement on an extension," Wilming said. "Now, they could end up having to purchase insurance from the state. No one knows what that's going to look like because it's conceptual. It hasn't been created yet."
Wilming said he is concerned that the state legislature will next target the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System, or IPERS.