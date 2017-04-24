The following Bettendorf school district employees are retiring at the end of the school year.

Kenny Baumbach, maintenance lead, Operations Center, 43 years of service

Joni Bruecken, attendance secretary, Bettendorf High School, 12 years of service

Pete Bruecken, instructional coach, Bettendorf High School, 27 years of service

Sharon Dixon, teacher librarian, Herbert Hoover Elementary, 22 years of service

Paul Flynn, science teacher, Bettendorf High School, 25 years of service

Kathleen Fry, kindergarten teacher, Neil Armstrong Elementary, 32 years of service

Sally Haugen, library paraeducator, Neil Armstrong Elementary, 18 years of Service

Nancy Herrin, superintendent's adminstrative assistant, Administration Center, 19 years of service

Amy Jackson, elementary band teacher, 18 years of service

Barb Jacobsen, science teacher, Bettendorf High School, 38 years of service

Jeff Johannsen, principal, Herbert Hoover Elementary, 23 years of service

Carol Keller, transportation aide, Operations Center, 13 years of service

Kent Kloppenburg, custodian, Bettendorf Middle School, 28 years of service

Rebbeca Koster, French teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 13 years of service

Kathleen Lowry, assistant superintendent's office adminstrative assistant, Administration Center, 22 years of service

Teresa Noble, special education teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 17 years of service

Ben Pennington, social studies teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 39 years of service

Gwen Sones, counselor, Bettendorf Middle School, 25 years of service

John Walston, fifth grade teacher, Mark Twain Elementary, 32 years of service

