The following Bettendorf school district employees are retiring at the end of the school year.
Kenny Baumbach, maintenance lead, Operations Center, 43 years of service
Joni Bruecken, attendance secretary, Bettendorf High School, 12 years of service
Pete Bruecken, instructional coach, Bettendorf High School, 27 years of service
Sharon Dixon, teacher librarian, Herbert Hoover Elementary, 22 years of service
Paul Flynn, science teacher, Bettendorf High School, 25 years of service
Kathleen Fry, kindergarten teacher, Neil Armstrong Elementary, 32 years of service
Sally Haugen, library paraeducator, Neil Armstrong Elementary, 18 years of Service
Nancy Herrin, superintendent's adminstrative assistant, Administration Center, 19 years of service
Amy Jackson, elementary band teacher, 18 years of service
Barb Jacobsen, science teacher, Bettendorf High School, 38 years of service
Jeff Johannsen, principal, Herbert Hoover Elementary, 23 years of service
Carol Keller, transportation aide, Operations Center, 13 years of service
Kent Kloppenburg, custodian, Bettendorf Middle School, 28 years of service
Rebbeca Koster, French teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 13 years of service
Kathleen Lowry, assistant superintendent's office adminstrative assistant, Administration Center, 22 years of service
Teresa Noble, special education teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 17 years of service
Ben Pennington, social studies teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 39 years of service
Gwen Sones, counselor, Bettendorf Middle School, 25 years of service
John Walston, fifth grade teacher, Mark Twain Elementary, 32 years of service