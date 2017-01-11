The Bettendorf Science Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Rd, Bettendorf. The event is free.
Hands-on experiments and displays include live animals and reptiles, LEGO robotics, chemistry experiments, ambulance tours, forensics exhibits and more.
In addition, the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2017 Science Scholar Dr. James Wetzel will host an exhibit about 3D printing. Wetzel is a research scientist and CEO of OB Design Group, which specializes in complex 3D design and printing.