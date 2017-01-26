If Bettendorf is committed to making its downtown a more livable and walkable area, it's going to come with a high price tag.
Snyder and Associates, the firm commissioned to study the potential realignment of State and Grant streets, presented the Bettendorf City Council with an update on the feasibility of the potential project during the Jan. 17 committee-of-the-whole.
Project manager Wade Greiman said his firm was asked to study the feasibility of converting State and Grant streets into two-way thoroughfares between 15th and 26th streets.
State and Grant streets are state owned and operated, but should it decide to transfer State Street into the city's control, Bettendorf could lower the speed limit and make it more pedestrian-friendly.
Greiman said under optimal conditions, Grant Street would convey more regional traffic and take 90 percent of traffic volume, which is currently greater than 27,000 vehicles per day.
But for Grant Street to accommodate the increased traffic, it also would require expanding the street.
Laying out different alternative approaches to realignment, Greiman said the options considered thus far would cost an estimated $14.9 to $17.1 million for Grant Street.
With Tuesday's presentation intended to update the Council, Greiman said his firm would continue to refine the city's options and preferred alternatives as well as explore funding options.
While the project would be costly, Greiman said there were a number of funding alternatives to offset them through the transfer of jurisdiction, traffic safety improvement program, 3R, a maintenance program from the Department of Transportation and Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy grants.
Greiman said another public meeting would be scheduled to look at realignment alternatives and cost estimates before a draft is presented to the city.