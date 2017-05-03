The city of Bettendorf will hold public hearings on proposed changes to its transit system at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Kelinson Room of the Bettendorf Public Library, and 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Bettendorf City Hall Council Chambers, 1609 State Street.
Draft route maps of the proposed changes are available at Bettendorf City Hall, Bettendorf Public Library and Bettendorf Public Works. The maps are also available on the City’s home page at bettendorf.org under Upcoming Events.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at pubworks@bettendorf.org or 563-344-4055.