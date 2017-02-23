Bettendorf could become home next spring to one of the largest youth sports complexes in the region, developers announced Feb. 17 during a news conference at City Hall.
Lead investor Doug Kratz unveiled the plans for BettPlex, a 78-acre indoor/outdoor facility and adjacent family entertainment center near the corner of Middle and Forest Grove roads, just south of Interstate 80 in Bettendorf.
If developers can secure financing for the $45 million project, they hope to break ground this spring on property they purchased from private landowners.
“Time is of the essence,” Kratz said. “We do not want this to fail.”
Developers, who plan to invest at least $7 million, are seeking $10 million from the city, which aldermen will have to approve.
Kratz, a “semi-retired” banker, said he is working with Triumph Community Bank and other financial institutions in the Quad-City area to help cover the remaining costs.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about me,” said Kratz, who hopes to confirm necessary financial partnerships within the next two weeks. “We can’t make this happen without local banks … we’re hoping they put the community ahead of shareholders.”
By the numbers
At completion, a roof will cover 265,000 square feet, or a little more than six acres, of the site, which will feature a full-size soccer field. Kratz said the indoor turf will accommodate 11-on-11 matches, in addition to baseball, softball, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, pickleball and youth football. It will be the only field of its kind between Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, Kratz said.
Other recreational amenities proposed for the indoor space include:
• Eight hardwood basketball courts, which can be converted for volleyball and wrestling.
• Four sand volleyball courts that will connect with eight lit outdoor sand volleyball courts.
• Batting cages and pitching mounds; golf driving range; physical therapy room; training room; and office and conference rooms.
Inspired by High 5 near Austin, Texas, the family entertainment center piece of the project will include 32 bowling lanes, a 65-machine arcade and two stories of laser tag, as well as a sports bar, restaurant and banquet and meeting rooms.
Amenities proposed for the outdoor space include:
• Four 11-on-11 turf soccer fields with lights.
• Six turf baseball/softball fields with lights; outfields of four of the fields will provide space for four additional soccer fields.
• Two concession stands and restroom facilities.
The parking lot will have 1,800 spots, spanning 15 acres.
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said Kratz’s plans match the city’s vision for a sports complex, which city leaders made a priority five years ago.
“It’s an amazing step forward,” said Gallagher, who noted Kratz first approached the city in August 2016.
What's next?
City Administrator Decker Ploehn said city staff will complete a development agreement for the sports complex within 30 to 90 days.
The project will require creating a tax increment financing, or TIF, district and a $5 million loan, which would be refunded over a 20-year period, Gallagher said.
Additionally, developers hope the city contributes $3 million in infrastructure improvements to the area west of Middle Road and $2 million in capital economic development grants.
Once the sports complex is up and running, investors plan to develop a nearby parcel, a separate $20 million to $25 million endeavor that could bring in hotels, restaurants and shopping opportunities, Kratz said.
Initial projections show the city could receive $11 million annually in property taxes, hotel-motel tax revenues and nightly head fees, Gallagher said.
Longtime Alderwoman Debe LaMar, 3rd Ward, shared her excitement for the project's potential benefits.
"This is huge for us," she said. "It's like Christmas."
For several years, Bettendorf city officials researched the feasibility of building a multi-use sports complex on city-owned property near Middle Road north of I-80.
In 2014, city officials were disappointed the project did not qualify to receive funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority Reinvestment District Program.
The following year, Davenport received funds from the same program to include an indoor/outdoor youth sports complex in its River 80 project near Elmore Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway, but the city decided last year to scrap plans for the facility.
Developers in Bettendorf expect to employ 225-250 workers to build the BettPlex and family entertainment center in various phases and an additional 100-125 full- and part-time employees to run the place.
Kratz, who said he has watched his grandchildren compete in facilities across the country and overseas, mentioned he already has spent more than $100,000 out of his pocket on the project.
"This sports complex is very important to me," he said. "Thousands and thousands of kids are going to benefit from this."