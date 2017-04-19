Bettendorf Walk and Roll will be 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, beginning and ending at Whitey’s Ice Cream at Devil’s Glen Road and Middle Road. Parking is available in the lot behind Whitey’s. Walk and Roll is a walk, run or ride on the trails in Bettendorf.
Free ice cream certificates will be distributed to the first 50 youth participants. The city will provide light refreshments at the end of the event.
The event is sponsored by the Bettendorf Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. The city-led committee is hosting Walk and Roll events and other similar events throughout the year to expand usage of trails in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf was recently awarded a Bronze Level Designation by the League of American Cyclists.
For more information on BBPC and other activities, visit bettendorf.org/bbpc.