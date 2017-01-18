Keano Roberts has had a passion for acting since he was little.
The 14-year-old Bettendorf freshman wrestler appeared in a recent episode of "Chicago Med" on NBC, an American medical drama television series in its second season.
Roberts played Rudy, a teenage boy who overdoses on synthetic marijuana and goes in and out of consciousness. He's was in two scenes.
"It was a really cool experience," Roberts said. "It was a great time on set."
Roberts began acting about two years ago. He and his father heard a radio spot that acting classes were being offered at John Casablancas.
"My dad sent stuff in and we just thought, 'Hey, let's see where this goes,'" Roberts said.
Roberts did auditions and landed an agent. Since then, he's had roles in "Chicago PD," the Netflix movie "Banana Season" and "Chicago Med."
"I really do want to pursue this," Roberts said. "Honestly since I was little, I've been a huge Spider-Man fan. I've been fascinated with the whole acting thing since I was little.
"Since I'm technically an actor now, it is a dream come true."
Roberts said his scenes of Thursday's episode were filmed about two months ago. He spent two eight-hour days on set in Chicago.
Raised in suburban Chicago, Roberts moved to the Quad-Cities a little less than two years ago. He knows tae kwon do, is a red belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a brown belt in Thai boxing and knows karate.
In "Chicago PD," he portrayed a prodigy boxer for John Seda.
Roberts got into martial arts at age 5 and wrestling at age 9. He's 11-11 in his freshman season with the Bulldogs at 113 pounds.
"I've gotten so much better in the time I've spent here at Bettendorf," Roberts said. "The coaches here have been great. I feel like I'm starting to catch up."
Acting, though, is where his future lies.
"I like academics and sports, but this is evolving into something I feel like will go a long way," Roberts said. "It has been a ton of fun."