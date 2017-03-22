Bettendorf High School recognized nine students as Student Spotlight recipients for the third quarter for their outstanding achievements. Winners are Andrej Peng, senior, Art; Easton Rock, senior, Family and Consumer Science; Brett Spencer, senior, Industrial Technology; Benjamin Luppen, junior, Language Arts; Kelley Lent, freshman, Math; Zachary Lewis, junior, Math; Olivia Adams-Moulton, junior, Physical Education; Maxwell Herrmann, junior, Science; and Karsten Martin, sophomore, Science.
Students are nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for their outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character and/or leadership. The awardees are also honored at a special recognition breakfast hosted twice a year.