The Bettendorf High School Theatre Department will present Disney's musical, "Beauty and the Beast" April 6-9 at the BHS Performing Arts Center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf. Tickets are available in the activities office and online at bhspac.booktix.com.
Beauty and the Beast cast includes juniors, Kaylie Baxter as Belle and Tyler Wilson as Beast. Other featured performers include Donato Callahan as Gaston, Grant Mougin as Maurice, Ben Tinsman as Cogsworth, Cole Harksen as Lumiere and Molly Seybert as Mrs. Potts. The role of Chip will be played by elementary students Ava Scorpil and Macey Stierwalt.
The cast is also hosting a Princess Tea with Belle on Saturday, April 1, for ages four and up. Guests are invited to come dressed as princesses for tea and special treats. Registration is available at bit.ly/TeaWithBelle.