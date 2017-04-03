The Bettendorf High School Theatre Department will present the Disney musical, "Beauty & the Beast" April 6-9 at the BHS Performing Arts Center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf. Tickets are available in the activities office and online at bhspac.booktix.com.
The cast includes juniors, Kaylie Baxter as Belle and Tyler Wilson as Beast. Other featured performers include Donato Callahan as Gaston, Grant Mougin as Maurice, Ben Tinsman as Cogsworth, Cole Harksen as Lumiere and Molly Seybert as Mrs. Potts. The role of Chip will be played by elementary students Ava Scorpil and Macey Stierwalt.