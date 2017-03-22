The Bettendorf High School Speech and Debate team qualified 14 students, two more than last year and the highest number attending in the school’s history, for the national tournament June 18-23 in Birmingham, Alabama. The students advanced after competing at the East Iowa District Speech/Debate tournament Feb. 10-11. The team won all four Sweepstakes awards in addition to the Leading Chapter award and Top100 School recognition.
Student qualifiers are Hazel Ambort, junior, third-year qualifier, World Schools Debate Team; Lilli Ambort, junior, third-year qualifier, Informative Speaking; Isabella Cravero, freshmen, World Schools Debate Team; Rebecca Davis, sophomore, World Schools Debate Team; Andrew Del Vecchio, junior, second-year qualifier, Public Forum Debate; Lance DeLacy, junior, second-year qualifier, World Schools Debate Team, Travis Hazelett, senior, third-year qualifier, World Schools Debate Team; Marianna Hurd, senior, third-year qualifier, Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking; Jason Jiang, freshmen, International Extemporaneous Speaking, Robert Norwood, senior, third-year qualifier, Lincoln-Douglas Debate; Daequan Poole, junior, second-year qualifier, Public Forum Debate; Logan Quick, sophomore, second-year qualifier, Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking; Yash Singh, sophomore, Student Congress, and Austin Wang, junior, second-year qualifier, Lincoln-Douglas Debate.