Rotary/Mississippi Athletic Conference Sportsmanship awards
Bettendorf boys and Clinton girls student-athletes were awarded first place for best overall sportsmanship during the 2015-16 year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Game officials judge the teams, based on conduct of athletes, coaches, student fans and adults fans for boys and girls sports. Area Rotary clubs have sponsored the awards since 1999. Other winners included Pleasant Valley girls softball, which tied for first with seven other area schools.
BHS Students selected for All-State Music Festival
Eleven Bettendorf High School students were recently accepted to the Iowa All-State Ensembles. This is the 69th anniversary of the Iowa All-State Music Festival sponsored by the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association. District auditions for the 279-piece All-State Band, 198-piece All-State Orchestra and 601-member All-State Chorus were held in October. Approximately 17 percent of the students who audition are selected for membership through a rigorous audition process.
The Festival Concert was held Nov. 19 in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State University, Ames, and the concert will be rebroadcast on Iowa Public Television. Visit iptv.org for a schedule.
Students who performed were:
Band
Logan DeLacy, 9th grade — Clarinet (1st year)
Melanie Klein, 10th grade — Clarinet (Alternate)
Donovan Klutho, 12th grade — Tuba (3rd year)
Minori Peters, 10th grade — Clarinet (1st year)
Owen Weimer, 9th grade — Trombone (1st year)
Orchestra
Peter Hurd, 9th grade — Bass (Alternate)
Mackenzie Rice, 11th grade — Violin (3rd Year)
Choir
Olivia Gasper, 12th grade (1st year)
Cole Harksen, 12th grade (2nd year)
Molly Seybert, 12th grade (1st year)