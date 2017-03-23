Studies have found that children who struggle with reading in the first grade are apt to decide they don't like or want to read. That can lead to a lifetime of lagging those who do read.
To encourage young readers, Ascentra Credit Union sponsors the Booker Bear program in first grade classrooms in Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley. They give a free stuffed Booker Bear teddy bear and a Happy Joe's pizza party to students who read 10 books. The parties were held Feb. 25 and March 4 at Bettendorf Public Library.