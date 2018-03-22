Booker Bear made a return visit to Bettendorf Public Library on March 3, this time to celebrate first grade students in the Pleasant Valley Community School District who had read 10 books in a month.
Children from Bridgeview, Cody, Hopewell and Riverdale Heights elementary schools enjoyed Happy Joe's Pizza and mingled with Booker Bear and the Bettendorf Library Foundation mascot, Jumpin' George, before being awarded a plush Booker Bear toy.
The annual Booker Bear Reading Challenge is sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.