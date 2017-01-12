IONS-QC to meet Jan. 12
The Institute of Noetic Sciences Quad Cities (IONS-QC) Community Group will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the Bettendorf Public Library. The group will show "The Painting," a parable film about developing human potential, consciousness and personal growth. For more information, email IONSQC@aol.com.
Winter Carnival to be held Jan. 14
The City of Bettendorf will host a Winter Carnival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Depending on snow and weather, outdoor activities will include:
• Faye’s Field (2850 18th St.) — ice painting, sled pull, snow games, and snow forts
• Palmer Hills Golf Course (2999 Middle Road) — cross country skiing and sledding
• Veterans Memorial Park (1645 23rd St.) — sledding
• Frozen Landing (23rd Street and Middle Road) — ice skating
• Crow Creek Park (4800 Devils Glen Road) — winter trail walks and cross country skiing
Indoor activities will include:
• Library — winter garden preparation, demonstrations in how to make rock candy and how to survive in cold weather, build a bird feeder, draw winter scenes, create balloon creations, juggle, learn simple magic tricks and ice fishing. Keith Bonnstetter also will demonstrate how to make snowflake art.
• Family Museum ($4 admission all day for exhibit gallery) — science demonstration with dry ice (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.), build a milk jug igloo and free cocoa
• Life Fitness Center — Winter games such as pom-pom hockey/soccer, winter target golf, snowball launch, snowman bowling, ice skating with paper plates, and indoor polar plunge (bring a swimsuit)
Shuttles will make stops at all locations from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
For more information, call 563-344-4106.
Vacant alderman-at-large position
The Bettendorf City Council intends to fill the vacant alderman at-large position by appointment. Electors have the right to file a petition requiring the vacancy be filled by special election.
Interested parties must file resumes with the City Clerk's office, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, by Jan. 31.
For more information call 563-344-4013.
Trivia Night for a Cure
Team Madelynn will hold a Trivia Night for a Cure fundraiser to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 7 p.m. Feb. 4, at Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Tables for up to eight people cost $100, and there are 10 rounds of trivia, cash prizes and a silent auction. Baked goods and Team Madelynn T-shirts and sweatshirts will be sold.
Tam Madelynn is named for Madelynn Weaver, daughter of Sherri Weaver and Joshua Tisinger of Bettendorf, who has cystic fibrosis. She is now 5 and in preschool.
For more information, search for Team Madelynn on Facebook or visit cff.org.
Bettendorf seniors invited to play cards
Bettendorf seniors age 50 or older are invited to meet Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Herbert Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., to play “500” or pinochle. A potluck will be held every second Tuesday of the month at noon. Birthday celebrations are held every third Tuesday after the card games.
Annual membership dues are $12. For more information, call 563-344-4112.
Meals for Seniors at church
Meals for Seniors at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 S. 12th St., LeClaire, serves as a Meals for Seniors site every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. Reservations are required two days in advance by calling 563-289-3646.
Churches United receives grant
Churches United of the Quad City Area has received $2,500 from The Theisen’s More For Your Community Grant Program to support Winnie’s Place. For 10 years, the emergency shelter has served women (with or without children) who are homeless and/or victims of domestic violence in the Quad City area. Churches United has a 55-year history of reaching out to the community via its 136 member churches representing 50,000 people from the Quad City area. Along with Winnie’s Place, Churches United also operates 25 food pantries and three hot meal sites. For more information, call 563-332-5002, or visit CUQCA.org.
Nominations sought for Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame
Volunteer Iowa is seeking nominations for its 2017 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame and Excellence in Mentoring Awards. Induction into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame is the highest state-level honor volunteers can receive; the people selected have changed the community, the state, the nation, or the world through the gifts of their time and talent.
The Excellence in Mentoring Award is the most prestigious honor a youth mentor in Iowa can receive. The people honored exemplify both the spirit and positive benefits of mentoring.
Any Iowa individual, national service member (current or alum), family, group, organization, nonprofit, business, or corporation, who has made a long-lasting positive and meaningful difference in the lives of people through their volunteer service activities may be nominated for the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame.
Mentoring programs — currently certified by the Iowa Mentoring Partnership — may nominate a mentor who has been mentoring for at least two years for the Excellence in Mentoring Award. Qualified nominees possess a compelling mentoring story that illustrates how positive experiences alter the life of a young person for the better.
Nominations must be submitted online or postmarked by January 16; honorees will be recognized during National Volunteer Week next April. For more information, call 800-308-5987, email icvs@iowa.gov or visit volunteeriowa.org.
Junior Duck Stamp art contest opens
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting entries for the 2017 Iowa Federal Junior Duck Stamp (JDS) art contest.
Iowa students in kindergarten through Grade 12 may enter, as part of a school group, an informal group or individually.
Entries must be postmarked by March 15. They should be mailed to Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge, P.O. Box 399, 9981 Pacific Street, Prairie City, IA 50228.
Iowa entries are judged by a panel of five judges, with 100 students receiving awards. The Best of Show from Iowa enters the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest in Washington, D.C., which chooses the next Junior Duck Stamp. Cash prizes are awarded.
The Junior Duck Stamps are sold for $5.00 with the proceeds from the sale of the stamp being returned to the program for environmental and conservation education.
Scholarships
Iowa Arts Council
Iowa high school students who will attend an Iowa college or university next fall with a major in an arts discipline may apply for the Iowa Arts Council’s 2016-2017 Iowa Scholarship for the Arts by Feb. 1.
Students must be full-time undergraduates at fully accredited Iowa colleges or universities and pursue majors in dance, literature, music, theater, traditional arts or visual arts. This year’s recipients will each receive $1,500 toward their 2017-2018 academic year expenses.
Applications are available at iowaartscouncil.slideroom.com, and students must write an essay about their artistic vision and the role of art in their lives, and provide work samples and one letter of recommendation from a teacher or professional. For more information, contact Veronica O’Hern at veronica.ohern@iowa.gov.
Ascentra Credit Union
Ascentra Credit Union will award 10 scholarships totaling $10,000 to credit union members planning to further their education in the 2017-2018 school year. Five $1,000 scholarships will be given to high school students planning to enter college and five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to members age 19 or older who are considered non-traditional or continuing education students.
Applications are available at branches or at ascentra.org/scholarships. The application includes a 500-word essay on the topic, “How do credit unions distinguish themselves from other financial institutions?”
Entries will be judged on the essay, student resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. The deadline is March 1.
Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship
Iowa high school seniors can apply for $2,000 scholarships for learning important financial literacy skills. In addition, each recipient’s high school will receive a corresponding $500 award to be used toward scholarship and financial literacy programs.
The students must complete two online financial literacy tutorials and the 30 who score highest on a related assessment will be awarded the scholarships. Registered students also will receive emails highlighting financial literacy tips, such as the importance of early career and college planning and ways to reduce student loan indebtedness.
Rebecca Fuhrmeister, a 2016 Pleasant Valley High School graduate and recipient of a 2015–2016 Senior Scholarship, said, “This process was very eye-opening. I had always heard about how we need to borrow responsibly in college ... and I never knew how much was too much to borrow.”
The scholarship is open to legal U.S. citizens who are permanent residents of Iowa; are seniors at an Iowa high school during the 2016–2017 school year; and attend college in fall 2017. For more information, visit IowaStudentLoan.org/SeniorScholarship.
Quad-City Engineering and Science Council
The Quad City Engineering and Science Council with its member societies, local businesses, and regional universities annual provide one-time scholarships to high school seniors studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics at an accredited four-year college or university. Applicants must be a Quad-City area resident in the Illinois Counties of Carroll, Henry, Knox, Lee, Mercer, Rock Island or Whiteside, or in the Iowa Counties of Clinton, Scott, Muscatine or Louisa.
For more information, visit qcesc.org/qcesc_students.html#Scholarships.
Iowa 4-H Foundation
Applications for the Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarship program are now available. More than 90 scholarships, valued at more than $90,000 in total, will be awarded.
Scholarships range from $500 to $10,000 and are open to former and current 4-H members graduating from high school and planning to attend or currently attending college full-time. The deadline is Feb. 1.
For more information, visit iowa4hfoundation.org/scholarships.
Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation
Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education offer $2,000 scholarships for students interested in careers in the auto industry.
Applicants must be committed to pursuing careers at an automobile dealership as an automotive, diesel, or collision repair technician, salesperson, accountant, marketing specialist or business administrator.
Fifteen scholarships are available. The deadline is March 1.
For more information, visit IADA.com.
Community Foundation of the Great River Bend
Community Foundation of the Great River Bend is accepting applications through Feb. 15 for its 32 scholarships for next year. Some offer more than one award.
They include funds for students planning to study skilled trades, including automotive, health sciences and technology. Two new scholarships have been added this year — the Bryant-Holmes Scholarship for Mercer County High School and the Gustav A. and Gerda H.C. Anderson Scholarship.
For more information, visit cfgrb.org/student-scholarships.html.
100 Great Iowa Nurses
The 100 Great Iowa Nurses program offers $1,500 financial education awards to support graduate-level nursing students in Iowa.
Applicants must be full- or part-time graduate students pursuing an approved MSN nursing program, or a DNP or Ph.D. in nursing or a related field.
Applications are due Feb. 10 and may be found at greatnurses.org/financialawards.
Matthew Shepard Scholarship
Iowa's Matthew Shepard Scholarship program is accepting applications through March 1. It is awarded to openly lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer students who have "a reputation for honesty, integrity and community service, who respect themselves and others and who conduct themselves in such a way as to demonstrate moral and ethical leadership in their own lives and inspire others in kind."
The Silver scholarship awards up to $9,000 over four years to any college or university in the country; the Gold scholarship awards up to $40,000 over four years and pays tuition and fees at Iowa State, University of Iowa or University of Northern Iowa.
For more information, visit matthewshepardscholarship.com.