Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt
The 2017 Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, on the soccer fields at Crow Creek Park, 4800 Devils Glen Road. Kid’s games begin at noon and the egg hunt will start at 1 p.m.
Shuttle service will be available in the park beginning at noon near the skate park/playground area and near the main entrance to the dog park.
The Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by the City of Bettendorf and Bettendorf First Assembly.
Rain date for the event is Saturday, April 15, same time and location.
For more information, call 563-355-2249.
Bettendorf Trap Shooting Team to host Extreme Shooting Show
Bettendorf Bulldog Trap Team is hosting an Extreme Shooting Show April 9 featuring nine-time world record sport shooter, Patrick Flanigan. Flanigan has been featured on several TV shows and performs dozens of live shooting shows a year.
Gates open at 1 p.m., show starts at 2 p.m. at the Clinton County Sportsman Club, 2860 270th St., DeWitt, Iowa. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any team member or by calling 563-370-3019 or 563-579-4743. Tickets are also available at the gate.
Palmer Grill Easter Brunch Buffet
Enjoy Easter Brunch at Palmer Grill, located at Palmer Hills Golf Course, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
Menu items include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, waffles, fresh fruit, biscuits and gravy, assorted pastries, hash brown casserole, glazed ham, smoked prime rib, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and desserts. There will be a Bloody Mary and Mimosa special at $3 each.
Adults $14.99; Children ages 12 and under $8.00; Children under five are free.
Reservations are recommended. Call 563-344-7169 to make reservations.
Bettendorf Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteer park ambassadors
The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department is looking for individuals to volunteer as park ambassadors to patrol city parks and offer assistance to park visitors.
The 2017 season will run Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day. An orientation meeting will be 6-8 p.m. for new ambassadors and 7-8 p.m. for returning ambassadors Wednesday, May 24 at Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St. Schedules will be available at the meeting.
Duties include giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism, encouraging users to follow park rules and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. They also act as goodwill ambassadors for the city.
Park ambassadors must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, be in good health and must submit to a criminal background check. Ambassadors do not need to be residents of Bettendorf.
Volunteers may pair up with a spouse, friend or ask to be paired with another person.
Applications are available at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.
Contact Ron Maday at 563-344-7170 or at rmaday@bettendorf.org with any questions.