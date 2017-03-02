LeClaire Chamber of Commerce announces award winners
On Jan. 28, the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner. Those honored included:
Volunteer of the Year: Lynet Cobler, Tug Fest and Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Event of the Year: A tie, Christmas in LeClaire and Tug Fest Iowa
Brick & Mortar for Building Improvement: Dwellings
Golden Pineapple for Hospitality: Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium
Preschool applications for 4-year-olds in Bettendorf
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting applications for preschool for children who turn 4 before Sept. 15.
The preschools are offered at several elementary schools, including: Grant Wood, Mart Twain, Neil Armstrong and Thomas Jefferson. For more information or an application, contact Joyce Meyer, 563-359-3681, or by e-mail: jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us
Bettendorf High School Dance Marathon
Bettendorf High School will host its annual Dance Marathon tonight in the school gym. Bettendorf Middle School students will dance from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and the high school students will dance from 8-11 p.m. There is no school on Friday, March 3. Students are asked to enter through the main entrance on 18th Street. Tickets cost $10, and are free with the purchase of a T-shirt, available through the BMS Guidance Office or BHS Activities Office. The dance will benefit Children's Miracle Network, via the district's partner, St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon.
'The Kids' Table: A Grown-Up Helping' fundraiser set for March 4
Sample classic child-friendly foods created with a gourmet twist at the Family Museum's fundraiser March 4.
"The Kids' Table: A Grown-Up Helping," will feature food prepared by local chefs and businesses, and will raise money for the Family Museum Foundation.
The night, which is for adults age 21 or older, includes games and entertainment, and food and drinks provided by Barrel House, Bettendorf Hy-Vee Chef Nicolette Petty, Carousel of Delights, Chestnut Street Inn, Cookies by Design, Culver’s of Bettendorf, Famous Dave’s BBQ, Granite City, Happy Joe’s, Popcorn Charlie and Company, and Static Melt.
Tickets cost $50 and are on sale beginning Jan. 16 at the Family Museum or online at FamilyMuseum.org/KidsTable.
Morning Star Academy plans open house
Morning Star Academy, a preschool through Grade 12 private school, will host its annual Open House from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the school 1426 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. Attendees can visit classrooms, meet teachers and view curriculum, while current students exhibit their research projects. At 6 p.m. there will be a short program demonstrating the school's Christian course of study.
For more information, visit morningstaracademy.org or call 563-359-5700.
Four legislative forums scheduled
The public has an opportunity to speak with their legislators at free forums in Davenport.
The forums will be held from 10:30 - noon March 11 and April 22 at Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 West Locust St.
All Iowas state representatives and senators have been invited to the forums, which are sponsored by the American Association of University Women, the Iowa State Education Association, the Scott County Farm Bureau, the Working Iowa Neighbors Coalition of the Quad-Cities Federation of Labor, the Business and Professional Women of Davenport, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Quad-Cities Area Realtor Association.
Local students work to be displayed at Figge Art Museum
Elementary art students from the Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf school districts will have their artwork featured at the Figge Art Museum as part of the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition.
"It’s such a special opportunity for these young aspiring artists to have the chance to showcase their talents to not only their friends and family, but to all visitors at the Figge,” said Director of Education Melissa Mohr.
The work of students from Bettendorf Schools will be exhibited April 1-9, with recognition ceremonies at 12:30, 1 and 1:30 p.m. April 2.
Admission costs $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 children ages 4-12. Admission is free to Figge members and institutional members, and free to all on Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
Bettendorf now accepts Hall of Honor applications
Bettendorf High School will honor noted graduates in its Hall of Honor recognition program. Applications are now being taken and are due by April 10. For details, check the website: bettendorf.k12.ia.us
Junior Duck Stamp art contest opens
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting entries for the 2017 Iowa Federal Junior Duck Stamp (JDS) art contest.
Iowa students in kindergarten through Grade 12 may enter, as part of a school group, an informal group or individually.
Entries must be postmarked by March 15. They should be mailed to Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge, P.O. Box 399, 9981 Pacific Street, Prairie City, IA 50228.
Iowa entries are judged by a panel of five judges, with 100 students receiving awards. The Best of Show from Iowa enters the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest in Washington, D.C., which chooses the next Junior Duck Stamp. Cash prizes are awarded.
The Junior Duck Stamps are sold for $5.00 with the proceeds from the sale of the stamp being returned to the program for environmental and conservation education.