LeClaire Chamber of Commerce announces award winners
On Jan. 28, the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner. Those honored included:
Volunteer of the Year: Lynet Cobler, Tug Fest and Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Event of the Year: A tie, Christmas in LeClair and Tug Fest Iowa
Brick & Mortar for Building Improvement: Dwellings
Golden Pineapple for Hospitality: Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium
Crime novel discussion set for March 11
Mary Daniels will lead a conversation about “My Friend Maigret,” which contains three stories by Georges Simenon, from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at Bettendorf Public Library.
Simenon is best known for 75 crime novels featuring Inspector Maigret. In “My Friend Maigret” the inspector investigates the murder of a small-time crook on a Mediterranean island. “Inspector Cadaver” is an exploration of provincial hypocrisy and snobbery. In “Maigret and the Man on the Boulevard,” the inspector pieces together the secret life of a man found stabbed to death in an alleyway.
Spring concert moves to new location
The Bettendorf Park Band's Spring Concert will be held at 3 p.m. March 19 in a new location, St. John’s Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. The concert marks the beginning of the band's 49th Spring-Summer season. The concert is free.
BCSD accepting preschool applications
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting applications for preschool for children who turn 4 before Sept. 15.
The preschools are offered at several elementary schools, including: Grant Wood, Mart Twain, Neil Armstrong and Thomas Jefferson. For more information or an application, contact Joyce Meyer, 563-359-3681, or by e-mail: jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us