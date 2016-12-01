'Pack a Police Car' toy drive Dec. 3
Bettendorf Police will host its 2nd annual “Pack a Police Car” Toys for Tots toy drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Bettendorf City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St. Donations may include new and unwrapped toys or books. Toy weapons will not be accepted.
Food and beverages will be available during the event, courtesy of Dunn Brothers, Hy-Vee, and Pita Pit.
Donation boxes also are located at the Bettendorf Police Department near the Records window. Donations may be dropped off anytime through Dec. 3.
For more information, call 563-344-4027.
Winterfest set for Dec. 4
The Family Museum will hold its annual WinterFest from noon-5 p.m. Dec. 4. Each family participating will receive one free photo with Santa, courtesy of Walgreens on Devils Glen in Bettendorf. Admission is free with the donation of a nonperishable food item or monetary donation to a local food pantry. Holiday displays include a 300-square foot train set, and a Silvestri Art Manufacturing Company-designed holiday scene that was displayed the former Petersen Harden Von Maur store windows in Davenport.
The schedule includes:
• Santa, noon - 5 p.m. (Santa will take one break)
• Bettendorf High School Chamber Orchestra: Caroling from noon-12:30 p.m., performance in Great Hall at 12:30 p.m.
• Family Museum Dance Company, 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
• Wood Carver with Ornaments for Sale, Noon - 5:00 pm
• Model Magic and Scratch Art, noon-5 p.m.
• Ice Demonstrations at 1, 2 and 4 p.m.
• Buddy the Elf (Selfie with the Elfie) in the ThinkShop, noon–5 p.m.
• Rock Island High School Chamber Orchestra String Quartet 3 p.m.
The Family Museum is located at 2900 Learning Campus Drive. For more information, 563-344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org.\
Christmas Star program begins Dec. 10
The Schaefer Planetarium at Bettendorf High School will host its annual “Christmas Star” program at 7 p.m. December 10-16. This is the 42nd and final year of the one-hour program using a starball projector system. The program features a visual display of the sky above Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago accompanied by the music of Mannheim Steamroller. The program addresses the question: What do astronomers believe was occurring in the skies then which might have been the “star” over Bethlehem?
A new, digital, projection system will be installed in the Schaefer Planetarium after this year’s program.
Admission is free, but reservations are required because of limited seating. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For reservations, call 563-332-4516 between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Reservations will be honored until 6:55 p.m., at which time people without reservations may be seated. Enter the building by the main entrance on 18th Street.
Bettendorf Police support Angel Tree program for home-bound seniors
Bettendorf Police and CASI are working to bring Christmas cheer to home-bound seniors. An Angel Tree will be located inside the Bettendorf Police Department with ornaments listing a senior’s first name and a need they have this holiday season. Those wishing to help a senior in need may stop by the Police Department lobby and pick an ornament off the Angel Tree, purchase the item needed, then return it to the Police Department along with the ornament by Friday, Dec. 9. Gifts do not need to be wrapped. Officers will deliver the presents before Christmas.
For more information, call 563-344-4027.
'Tis the Season set for Dec. 11
The eighth annual 'Tis the Season, the city of Bettendorf's free senior holiday celebration, will be held Sunday, Dec. 11 at Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m.
Seniors 60 or older are invited to enjoy holiday music, entertainment, and refreshments. Festivities will begin with greetings and opening remarks from Mayor Bob Gallagher. City Administrator Decker Ploehn will host the event and members of the City Council and city staff will serve.
Registration will be held until Dec. 9 or until event is full. To register, call 563-344-4000.