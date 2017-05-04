BCSD staff donate to NAMI of the Great Mississippi Valley
Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Mike Raso recently presented $1,458.75 to Dean Drexel, board member for the Greater Mississipi Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The funds were raised through a BSCD Staff Jeans Day for Charity. District staff have donated $13,767.66 to charities through Staff Jeans Day for Charity events.
Race to Inspire 5K set for May 6
Local nonprofit Spurthi-the Inspire will host a 5K walk/run Saturday, May 6 at Veterans Park in Bettendorf. The race to promote unity and diversity will start at 8 a.m. with a pre-race Bollywood-style Bhangra dance. The event will also include free blood pressure and BMI checks for all participants, post-race refreshments and an appearance by special guest Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.
Proceeds from the event will go to various health events in the Bettendorf community.
Spurthi-the Inspire’s mission is to promote an active, healthy and fulfilling lifestyle to people of all ages.
For more information, visit spurthifitness.org.
Public hearings on transit system begin May 11
The city of Bettendorf will hold public hearings on proposed changes to its transit system 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Kelinson Room of the Bettendorf Public Library, and 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Bettendorf City Hall Council Chambers, 1609 State St.
Draft route maps of the proposed changes are available at Bettendorf City Hall, Bettendorf Public Library and Bettendorf Public Works. The maps are also available on the City’s home page at bettendorf.org under Upcoming Events.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at pubworks@bettendorf.org or 563-344-4055.
Free vision screenings for children
The Bettendorf Lions Club is offering free Iowa KidSight vision screenings for children ages six months through kindergarten on Saturday, May 13.
Screenings will be 9:30 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the Bettendorf Public Library. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Iowa KidSight screenings are a joint project of the Lions Clubs of Iowa and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences.
City of Bettendorf to hold third annual Bettendorf in Bloom, May 13
The third annual Bettendorf in Bloom is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Volunteers will plant flowers and clean-up the downtown riverfront area and city parks.
Volunteers will be provided gloves and safety vests donated by the Waste Commission of Scott County. Snacks and refreshments will be available throughout the event. All ages may attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is required. To register, visit discoverbettendorf.org and click Discover More. Volunteers can also order free T-shirts and pick the location where they would like to work.
For more information, contact Denice Enfield at 563-344-4526 or denfield@bettendorf.org.