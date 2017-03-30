Veterans benefits fair to be held Saturday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 9128, Bettendorf, will be hosting a community Veterans Benefits and VFW Membership Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2814 State St., Bettendorf.
Attendees will be able to talk personally with several local Q-C area specialists and special guests from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City, regarding veteran benefits, educational and employment opportunities, service claims, women veteran’s health and needs, and more.
The Auxiliary will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is $3 and includes a loose meat sandwich and choice of chips. Receive a free lunch by showing your VFW or Auxiliary membership card from any Post or Auxiliary or join the VFW or Auxiliary during the fair and receive a free lunch.
For more information, call 563-468-3727.
BHS to present 'Beauty and the Beast'
The Bettendorf High School Theatre Department will present Disney's musical, "Beauty and the Beast" April 6 to 9 at the BHS Performing Arts Center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf. Tickets are available in the activities office and online at bhspac.booktix.com.
"Beauty and the Beast" cast includes juniors, Kaylie Baxter as Belle and Tyler Wilson as Beast. Other featured performers include Donato Callahan as Gaston, Grant Mougin as Maurice, Ben Tinsman as Cogsworth, Cole Harksen as Lumiere and Molly Seybert as Mrs. Potts. The role of Chip will be played by elementary students Ava Scorpil and Macey Stierwalt.
The cast is also hosting a Princess Tea with Belle on Saturday for ages 4 or older. Guests are invited to come dressed as princesses for tea and special treats. Registration is available at bit.ly/TeaWithBelle.
Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt
The 2017 Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, on the soccer fields at Crow Creek Park, 4800 Devils Glen Road. Kid’s games begin at noon and the egg hunt will start at 1 p.m.
Shuttle service will be available in the park beginning at noon near the skate park/playground area and near the main entrance to the dog park.
The Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by the City of Bettendorf and Bettendorf First Assembly.
Rain date for the event is Saturday, April 15, same time and location.
For more information, call 563-355-2249.
Bettendorf accepting Hall of Honor applications
Bettendorf High School will honor noted graduates in its Hall of Honor recognition program. Applications are now being taken and are due by April 10. For details, check the website: bettendorf.k12.ia.us
Palmer Grill Easter Brunch Buffet
Palmer Grill at Palmer Hills Golf Course will hold an Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
Menu items include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, waffles, fresh fruit, biscuits and gravy, assorted pastries, hash brown casserole, glazed ham, smoked prime rib, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and desserts. There will be a Bloody Mary and Mimosa special at $3 each.
Adults $14.99; Children ages 12 and under $8; Children under 5 are free.
Reservations are recommended. Call 563-344-7169 to make reservations.
Pleasant Valley High School named finalist in Varsity Brands competition
The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, presented by Varsity Spirit, Herff Jones and BSN Sports, has announced finalists, including Pleasant Valley High School, from 45 states.
The second annual awards celebrates American high schools in 23 categories and more than $100,000 in award money to honor students, staff and school organizations that make a positive and lasting impact in schools and communities.
Pleasant Valley High School is a finalist in the Spirit of Inclusion Award competition. This award will honor one school that goes out of its way to welcome new students, accommodates students with diverse needs and educates students about issues related to diversity and inclusion.
Each winner in a category will be awarded $10,000 from Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand.
BCSD staff donate to NAMI of the Great Mississippi Valley
On March 1, Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Mike Raso presented $1,458.75 to Dean Drexel, board member for the Greater Mississipi Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The funds were raised through a Feb. 17 BSCD Staff Jeans Day for Charity. District staff have donated $13,767.66 to charities through Staff Jeans Day for Charity events.
Bettendorf Vietnam Veterans of America to hold luncheon honoring 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
As part of the Vietnam 50th anniversary commemoration the Bettendorf Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America is planning a luncheon for Saturday, May 20 to honor the family members of those who were killed in action in the Vietnam conflict.
Those interested in attending should email Lyle Peterson at petersonld48@gmail.com with the name of the family member who was killed in action, their own name and address. An invitation will be sent closer to the luncheon date.
Rivermont Collegiate Adds Program for Two-Year-Old Children
This winter, Rivermont Collegiate made public its plans to add a boarding component to the high school starting with the Fall 2017 school year. The school is also adding a program for two-year-old children to its elementary school. The new, loose-curriculum based program will prepare children for preschool and beyond with a unique "Crib to College" approach, guided by the principles of the Reggio Emilia teaching style.
The new program features the choice of three or five half-days or full days per week, no requirement for the child to be toilet-trained, access to the resources of the number one private school in Iowa and the same tuition as the preschool program.
Rivermont Collegiate has seen a marked increase in enrollment for next year and classes are filling fast. Avoid waiting lists by signing your child up early.
For more information, call 563-359-1366 or visit rivermontcollegiate.org.