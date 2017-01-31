Lt. Col. Melanie J. Burja has been named the recipient of the 2017 Pleasant Valley Community School District Wall of Honor Award, which recognizes distinguished alumni.
Burja graduated from PV in 1991. She received a bachelor of arts degree from Wartburg College and a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Creighton University. She entered the U.S. Air Force in 1995.
While on active duty, she earned a master's of science anesthesia from Uniformed Services University in 2005 and a doctor of nursing practice from the University of Iowa in 2014.
She has served as a multi-service staff nurse at Scott Air Force Base and as a staff nurse anesthetist at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. In 2008, she was selected to serve in rural Japan, where she coordinated anesthesia services for all operating rooms and for 240 obstetrical deliveries each year. In 2010, she was sent to Afghanistan.
After returning to Japan, she was called upon to assist with recovery efforts from a devastating earthquake that caused the nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi reactor.
She now teaches the graduate program and coordinates clinical rotations for nurse anesthesia students on Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
Burja will retire from the Air Force in July and is accepting a position at a children’s hospital.
She will be honored at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.