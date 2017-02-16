Since the new year began, thousands of women have attended rallies and protests to make their voices heard on issues such women's rights, education, collective bargaining and abortion.
If the crowd at the Bettendorf Public Library Feb. 6 was any indication, many women want to take that action to the next level.
The bipartisan forum, Fostering Women in Elected and Appointed Office, was sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), who sought to inform and energize potential volunteers, candidates and participants about the political process.
Speakers included former Iowa Republican Senator Maggie Tinsman, Iowa Democrat State Representative Elesha Gayman and Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. The forum was moderated by Patt Zamora, president-elect of the Davenport/Bettendorf AAUW.
For almost two hours, the speakers stressed the need for engagement and participation by women in the political process, and detailed ways in which people could become involved. They talked about the landscape of politics locally and answered questions from more than 50 participants, almost entirely female, who created a standing-room only crowd in the Gilbert Room.
“It’s a wonderful thing that so many women turned out to get involved and to learn how to get involved in our community,” Tinsman said. “Public service is a calling. It’s heartening to see.”
There are 187 state commissions and dozens of federal commissions people can apply for, Tinsman said. The federally appointed commissions are more difficult to get, and local and regional ones are the easiest, Gayman said. “Building relationships with local representatives can help, because that way you’re aware of what’s opening and how you can get involved,” Gayman said.
The city is always looking for people to volunteer, to take over positions and to run for boards and offices, Gallagher said.
“There are a lot of opportunities,” Gallagher said. “We are always happy to hear from people and help them to get involved.”
The homepage of the city of Bettendorf web page offers details on open positions, Gallagher added.
“On the state level we’re always looking for people who want to be involved,” Gayman said. “There are volunteer opportunities all the time.”
There are significant efforts to make committees gender-balanced, each of them noted.
“I think that’s important, bringing different perspectives makes us all the more rich,” Gallagher said.
It’s easier to start small, running for aldermanic seats, city council positions, school board positions and the like, Gayman advised, acknowledging that running for the Legislature or congressional and senate seats often involves considerable fundraising efforts.
“I was in one of the contested races and $1 million was spent in my race alone,” Gayman said. “It’s incredible. This is for a legislative seat that pays $25,000.”
Tinsman likewise acknowledged the money aspect and noted that women sometimes have a more difficult time asking for contributions. “I think women have a hard time asking for anything sometimes,” Tinsman said. “And it’s hard fundraising. That’s why early on I decided I would have a man be my main fundraiser,” she added, to audience chuckles.
But that’s changed and is changing as more gender balance is reached, Gayman said.
All of the candidates also acknowledged that fundraising and getting the word out has changed because of the rise of social media and its impact on elections. But none were ready to concede that social media had eclipsed traditional means of reaching the electorate.
“There are a lot of tools out there for people to utilize that can help them get organized and help them get out the word and do outreach,” Gayman said. “I think it’s important for candidates to use (social media) but you can’t get too obsessed with it, you still have to get out and meet people face-to-face.”
“I would get a group of people together and have everyone go door-to-door,” Tinsman added. “I would get someone in the group, probably a teenager, to work social media though.”
One of the ways people can narrow their audience is by going to the recorder’s office and getting a list of the people who voted in the last election, Gayman said.
It’s also helpful to get people to vote early, Tinsman added.
“It’s still all about relationships, getting out and meeting people,” Gallagher said.
In terms of the relationship building, those in attendance gave the speakers high marks.
“It’s wonderful to see so many role models, to see so many great women in office,” said Suzanne Hawkinson, 59, of Davenport. “This has been really helpful, it’s been a really good opportunity to learn about how to get involved.”
“It’s really a good program for people who want to be a part of government and volunteer,” said Cassandra Erwin, 30, of Davenport. “I think the speakers each did a great job and were really helpful in answering a lot of questions.”
“I was thrilled with how many people were here,” Zamora said. “I’d really love to see more women stand up and be counted and have their voices be heard.”
The speakers agreed.
“Getting involved is really important,” Gayman said, “and coming out to events like this is a great step.”
“Every one of you could do it,” Tinsman said. “I look forward to seeing you, to seeing a new generation of women, as part of government.”
The AAUW will hold a legislative forum Feb. 25 at St. Ambrose University. For more information, visit davenportbettendorf-ia.aauw.net.